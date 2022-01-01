Chicken salad in Menomonee Falls
Menomonee Falls restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way
The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way
2001 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.49
House greens topped by your choice of grilled or crispy chicken breast strips shaken in your choice of The Bar's famous sauces with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons and onions. Served with choice of dressing.
|California Chicken Caprese Salad
|$14.99
Fresh spinach and spring greens topped with fried tomatoes and balsamic glaze, fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, red onion and fresh basil. Accompanied by a warm Schubert roll and choice of dressing. Add grilled or crispy chicken breast strips for $2.49.
More about The Bar - Wausau
The Bar - Wausau
10302 Market Street, Rothschild
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.49
House greens topped by your choice of grilled or crispy chicken breast strips shaken in your choice of The Bar's famous sauces with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons and onions. Served with choice of dressing.
|California Chicken Caprese Salad
|$14.99
Fresh spinach and spring greens topped with fried tomatoes and balsamic glaze, fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, red onion and fresh basil. Accompanied by a warm Schubert roll and choice of dressing. Add grilled or crispy chicken breast strips for $2.49.
More about GrinderVille Grinders & Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
GrinderVille Grinders & Pizza
W186 N9515 Bancroft Dr, Menomonee Falls
|Full Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
|$7.25
Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing
|Half House Salad w/ Chicken
|$4.50
Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Green Peppers, Fajita Chicken & Your Choice of Dressing
|Full House Salad w/ Chicken
|$7.25
Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Green Peppers & You Choice of Dressing