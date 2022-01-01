Chicken wraps in Menomonee Falls

Go
Menomonee Falls restaurants
Toast

Menomonee Falls restaurants that serve chicken wraps

A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill- image

GRILL

A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-

N88W16495 Main St, Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (148 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Chopped Romaine, Ranch Dressing, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Celery, Diced Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & AJ's Medium Buffalo Chicken Tenders in a flour Tortilla.
More about A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-
Chicken Bacon Wrap image

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way

2001 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Wrap$11.49
Grilled or crispy chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Wrapped in a garlic herbed tortilla with ranch dressing.
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way
Chicken Bacon Wrap image

 

The Bar - Wausau

10302 Market Street, Rothschild

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Wrap$11.49
Grilled or crispy chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Wrapped in a garlic herbed tortilla with ranch dressing.
More about The Bar - Wausau

Browse other tasty dishes in Menomonee Falls

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Mozzarella Sticks

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Menomonee Falls to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cedarburg

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

Hartland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston