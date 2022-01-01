Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Menomonee Falls

Go
Menomonee Falls restaurants
Toast

Menomonee Falls restaurants that serve clams

A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill- image

GRILL

A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-

N88W16495 Main St, Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (148 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Clam Chowder Cup$4.00
More about A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-
The Bar - Wausau image

 

The Bar - Wausau

10302 Market Street, Rothschild

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Clam Chowder
More about The Bar - Wausau

Browse other tasty dishes in Menomonee Falls

Cookies

Chili

Nachos

Reuben

Pretzels

Coleslaw

California Salad

Cake

Map

More near Menomonee Falls to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cedarburg

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston