Cobb salad in Menomonee Falls
Menomonee Falls restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way
The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way
2001 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Cobb Salad
|$13.49
A blend of fresh house greens with grilled or crispy chicken breast strips, applewood smoked bacon pieces, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, egg, onions and black olives. Served with a warm Schubert roll and your choice of dressing.
More about The Bar - Wausau
The Bar - Wausau
10302 Market Street, Rothschild
|Cobb Salad
|$13.49
A blend of fresh house greens with grilled or crispy chicken breast strips, applewood smoked bacon pieces, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, egg, onions and black olives. Served with a warm Schubert roll and your choice of dressing.