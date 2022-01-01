Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Menomonee Falls

Go
Menomonee Falls restaurants
Toast

Menomonee Falls restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way

2001 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$13.49
A blend of fresh house greens with grilled or crispy chicken breast strips, applewood smoked bacon pieces, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, egg, onions and black olives. Served with a warm Schubert roll and your choice of dressing.
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way
Item pic

 

The Bar - Wausau

10302 Market Street, Rothschild

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$13.49
A blend of fresh house greens with grilled or crispy chicken breast strips, applewood smoked bacon pieces, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, egg, onions and black olives. Served with a warm Schubert roll and your choice of dressing.
More about The Bar - Wausau

Browse other tasty dishes in Menomonee Falls

Cake

California Burgers

Chili

Tacos

Bruschetta

Chicken Pot Pies

Chicken Salad

Funnel Cake

Map

More near Menomonee Falls to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cedarburg

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston