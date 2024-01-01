Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Menomonee Falls

Go
Menomonee Falls restaurants
Toast

Menomonee Falls restaurants that serve croissants

The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way image

 

The Bar On Holmgren Way

2001 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Croissant$14.99
More about The Bar On Holmgren Way
The Bar - Wausau image

 

The Bar - Wausau - 10302 Market Street

10302 Market Street, Rothschild

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Croissant$14.99
More about The Bar - Wausau - 10302 Market Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Menomonee Falls

Clams

Chicken Caesar Salad

Boneless Wings

Coleslaw

Caesar Salad

Cobb Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Menomonee Falls to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Cedarburg

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

Germantown

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (190 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (107 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (578 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (950 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston