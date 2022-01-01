Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Menomonee Falls

Menomonee Falls restaurants
Menomonee Falls restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Wisconsin On Tap image

 

The Main Mill

N88W16521 Main Street, Menomonee Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Tossed in House Buffalo Sauce, Topped with Bleu Cheese Slaw on a Brioche Bun, Choice of Side.
More about The Main Mill
GrinderVille Grinders & Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

GrinderVille Grinders & Pizza - W186 N9515 Bancroft Dr - Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 - 1-262-250-1717 - www.grinderville.com

W186 N9515 Bancroft Dr, Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
16" Signature Grilled Chicken$14.79
16" Baked Grinder w/ Fajita Chicken, Mozzarella & Provolone, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
8" Signature Grilled Chicken$8.29
8" Baked Grinder w/ Fajita Chicken, Mozzarella & Provolone, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
More about GrinderVille Grinders & Pizza - W186 N9515 Bancroft Dr - Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 - 1-262-250-1717 - www.grinderville.com

