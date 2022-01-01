Mac and cheese in Menomonee Falls
Menomonee Falls restaurants that serve mac and cheese
GRILL
A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-
N88W16495 Main St, Menomonee Falls
|Kids Mac n Cheese
|$7.99
Our homemade cheese sauce with noodles. Available for kids 12 & under
The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way
2001 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$3.49
|9 Inch Mac & Cheese
|$12.99
Spiral macaroni tossed in creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce, topped with your choice of The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken, then drizzled with maple bacon BBQ Sauce
|Plain Mac & Cheese
|$10.99
Piping hot spiral macaroni tossed in a creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce.
Wisconsin On Tap
N88W16521 Main Street, Menomonee Falls
|Smoked Cheddar Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Smoked Mac and Cheese Brick Breaded and Deep Fried to Order! Drizzled with a Chipotle Ketchup.
The Bar - Wausau
10302 Market Street, Rothschild
|Plain Mac & Cheese
|$10.99
Piping hot spiral macaroni tossed in a creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce.
|Buffalo Mac & Cheese
|$13.99
Spiral macaroni tossed in a creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce with choice of crispy or grilled chicken and finished with our house buffalo sauce.
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$3.49