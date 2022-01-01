Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Menomonee Falls

Menomonee Falls restaurants
Toast

Menomonee Falls restaurants that serve mac and cheese

A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill- image

GRILL

A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-

N88W16495 Main St, Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (148 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Mac n Cheese$7.99
Our homemade cheese sauce with noodles. Available for kids 12 & under
More about A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-
Item pic

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way

2001 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Mac & Cheese$3.49
9 Inch Mac & Cheese$12.99
Spiral macaroni tossed in creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce, topped with your choice of The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken, then drizzled with maple bacon BBQ Sauce
Plain Mac & Cheese$10.99
Piping hot spiral macaroni tossed in a creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce.
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way
Wisconsin On Tap image

 

Wisconsin On Tap

N88W16521 Main Street, Menomonee Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Cheddar Mac & Cheese$8.00
Smoked Mac and Cheese Brick Breaded and Deep Fried to Order! Drizzled with a Chipotle Ketchup.
More about Wisconsin On Tap
Item pic

 

The Bar - Wausau

10302 Market Street, Rothschild

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Plain Mac & Cheese$10.99
Piping hot spiral macaroni tossed in a creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce.
Buffalo Mac & Cheese$13.99
Spiral macaroni tossed in a creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce with choice of crispy or grilled chicken and finished with our house buffalo sauce.
Side Mac & Cheese$3.49
More about The Bar - Wausau

