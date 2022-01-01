Pies in Menomonee Falls
Menomonee Falls restaurants that serve pies
More about A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-
GRILL
A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-
N88W16495 Main St, Menomonee Falls
|Shepherds Pie
|$14.50
A classic Irish Dish made with ground beef, onions, carrots, peas and topped with Mash Potatoes, served in a warm bread bowl.
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way
The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way
2001 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$13.99
Homemade comfort food with all white meat and mixed vegetables. Topped with mashed potatoes and cheddar jack cheese.