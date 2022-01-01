Pretzels in Menomonee Falls
Menomonee Falls restaurants that serve pretzels
More about A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-
GRILL
A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-
N88W16495 Main St, Menomonee Falls
|Pretzel Nuggets
|$10.49
Served with Guinness cheese sauce.
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way
The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way
2001 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Brau Haus Pretzels
|$9.99
Authentic German pub-style with a choice of two dipping sauces: beer cheese, Dusseldorf mustard, or nutella.
More about Wisconsin On Tap
Wisconsin On Tap
N88W16521 Main Street, Menomonee Falls
|Pretzilla Pretzel Bites
|$11.00
Pretzilla Soft Pretzel Bites. Served with a Tangy Beer Queso Dipping Sauce, Buttermilk Ranch, and Chipotle Ketchup.