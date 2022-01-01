Reuben in Menomonee Falls
Menomonee Falls restaurants that serve reuben
More about A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-
GRILL
A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-
N88W16495 Main St, Menomonee Falls
|Reuben Quesadilla
|$9.00
Corned Beef, 2 bricks of Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & homemade Reuben Sauce folded in a light and Crisp Tortilla.
|Reuben Dip
|$9.99
All the favorites of a reuben sandwich in a dip served with our homemade chips.
|Reuben Quesadilla
|$14.99
Corned Beef, 2 bricks of Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & homemade Reuben Sauce folded in a light and Crisp Tortilla.
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way
The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way
2001 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Celiac Friendly Reuben
|$15.98
|Reuben
|$13.99
House-braised corned beef brisket, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing, Served on grilled marble rye.