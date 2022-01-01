Menomonie restaurants you'll love
Must-try Menomonie restaurants
More about Log Jam Bar and Eatery
Log Jam Bar and Eatery
709 South Broadway, Menomonie
|Popular items
|Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
|$10.00
breaded buffalo cauliflower served with buttermilk ranch
|Cheese Curds
|$10.00
lightly breaded all-natural cheese curds
|Southwest Wrap
|$11.50
tomato basil wrap, chicken, lettuce, cheddar cheese, black bean, corn, pico de gallo, Mexi-ranch & tortilla strips.
More about Marion's Cafe
Marion's Cafe
632 Broadway St S, Menomonie
|Popular items
|Hearty Breakfast Bowl
|$8.95
Baked hash browns topped with scrambled eggs with sauteed onions and peppers. Choose sausage, ham or bacon as your meat which will be topped with a shredded cheese blend. Add a side of sour cream or salsa for .30 each.
|Scone
|$2.45
Our scones are known around the area and are made from scratch each day so you will be sure to have a sweet or savory option. Because the flavors change every day, you may elect either the sweet or savory option and simply try the flavor of the day or contact the store for the flavors we offer.
|Gourmet Popcorn
|$12.45
Best popcorn you will ever taste!