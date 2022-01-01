Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Menomonie restaurants you'll love

Go
Menomonie restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Menomonie

Must-try Menomonie restaurants

Log Jam Bar and Eatery image

 

Log Jam Bar and Eatery

709 South Broadway, Menomonie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites$10.00
breaded buffalo cauliflower served with buttermilk ranch
Cheese Curds$10.00
lightly breaded all-natural cheese curds
Southwest Wrap$11.50
tomato basil wrap, chicken, lettuce, cheddar cheese, black bean, corn, pico de gallo, Mexi-ranch & tortilla strips.
More about Log Jam Bar and Eatery
Consumer pic

 

Marion's Cafe

632 Broadway St S, Menomonie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hearty Breakfast Bowl$8.95
Baked hash browns topped with scrambled eggs with sauteed onions and peppers. Choose sausage, ham or bacon as your meat which will be topped with a shredded cheese blend. Add a side of sour cream or salsa for .30 each.
Scone$2.45
Our scones are known around the area and are made from scratch each day so you will be sure to have a sweet or savory option. Because the flavors change every day, you may elect either the sweet or savory option and simply try the flavor of the day or contact the store for the flavors we offer.
Gourmet Popcorn$12.45
Best popcorn you will ever taste!
More about Marion's Cafe
Ted's Pizza Palace image

 

Ted's Pizza Palace

306 Main Street E, Menomonie

No reviews yet
Delivery
More about Ted's Pizza Palace
Map

More near Menomonie to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston