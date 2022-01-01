Go
Toast

Menton

Barbara Lynch's fine dining destination in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood.

354 Congress Street • $$$$

Avg 4.4 (1575 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering

Location

354 Congress Street

Boston MA

Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oak + Rowan

No reviews yet

Symbolism of Oak: Strength, Growth, Endurance
Symbolism of Rowan: Power, Vision, Mystery
These attributes struck a chord with Restaurateur Nancy Batista Caswell when she discovered 321 A St. Oak + Rowan, a 150-seat restaurant nestled in Boston’s historic Fort Point Channel, reminded Caswell of the lofty tree tops and youthful excitement of a tree house. The menu celebrates all things land + sea; with an emphasis on prime steak, locally sourced fish and oysters, sustainable caviar, handmade pasta and alluring desserts. All of this is executed to tell the story of our farmers, artisans, foragers and winemakers in a very personal way. We invite you to dine with us in a space embellished with distinct lighting, a sleek 22-seat bar and 2 private dining rooms, all secure under lofty ceilings reminiscent of those childhood tree houses. Our commitment at Oak + Rowan is to provide a atmosphere unlike no other, just as if we invited you into our home.

High Street Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mooo.... Seaport

No reviews yet

Modern, sleek and sophisticated Steakhouse

LoLa 42 Boston

No reviews yet

Offering sushi, Japanese izakaya-style bites and global dishes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston