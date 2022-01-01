Go
Mentone

A fun twist on food of the Riviera from the mind of David Kinch. Located in the heart of Aptos Village.

174 Aptos Village Way • $$$

Avg 4.2 (79 reviews)

Popular Items

PIZZA$18.00
Choose one.
Wood fired 12" pies (feeds 1-2 people).
Fresh and hot upon pickup, with reheat instructions if you'd like to enjoy later.
Spritz Pocket Tee - XL$20.00
Pan Pizza: Pepperoni (slice)$7.00
Warm upon pickup, with reheat instructions if you'd like to enjoy later.
Pan Pizza: Cheese (slice)$7.00
Warm upon pickup, with reheat instructions if you'd like to enjoy later.
Quart o' Frozen Bubbly Spritz$30.00
Get the ultimate crowd pleaser. Our Frozen Bubbly Spritz comes with straws and is ready to go! (serves 2-4 people)
Caesar Salad (feeds 2-3)$30.00
Our Caesar, at your home. Dressing on the side for you to enjoy at your convenience.
Fried Chicken (4 piece)$26.00
Chef Matthew's famous fried chicken is back again. 4 pieces served with a side of calabrian aioli.
Warm upon pickup, with reheat instructions if you'd like to enjoy later.
Attributes and Amenities

Romantic
Cozy
Seating
Groups
Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Takeout

Location

174 Aptos Village Way

Aptos CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
