Mentor restaurants you'll love

Slyman's Tavern
7601 Mentor Avenue, Mentor
Jumbo Onion Rings
$9.49
house-made dipping sauce
Fried Pickles
$8.49
battered and fried pickle chips / spicy ranch dipping sauce
Corned Beef
famous recipe since 1964
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
7861 Reynolds Rd., Mentor
Irish Egg Rolls Trio
$11.50
A trio of handcrafted egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss, with Hooley Sauce and 1000 Island.
Classic Reuben
$14.00
A half pound of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled rye bread.
Hooley Hunks 1/2 Batch.
$8.00
Fresh, locally sourced hand-cut hunks of chicken tenders, Grilled or Crispy, in your favorite Savory Sauce. Served with a side and dipping sauce
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
J's Pizza Market
7404 Center St, Mentor
Barbecue Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Barbecue Sauce, Red Onions, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Nashville Hot - NEW
Chicken with Nashville Hot sauce, Pickles, Garlic Parmesan Sauce, Mozzarella
Scarecrow
Sliced Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Tomato Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
72 Grille
7272 Lake Shore Blvd, Mentor
Fried Chicken Supreme
$11.00
Juicy tender fried chicken breast topped with American cheese and bacon served on a toasted Kaiser roll.
Homemade Pot-Roast Dinner
$13.00
Every morning we slowly braise the roasts for hours and hours resulting in fork tender deliciousness. You'll swear your Grandma works here! Served with garlic mashed potatoes and pot roast veggies.
All-American Burger
$9.50
Hand formed U.S.D.A. Choice ground chuck, char-grilled to order and topped with choice of cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo on request.
RAMEN
Ichiraku Japanese Noodle Shop
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd Suite 15, Mentor
GRILLED CHICKEN RAMEN
$12.95
Grilled chicken, with our 12 hour pork broth, topped with corn, mushroom, scallions and our signature marinated egg!
YAKISOBA STIR-FRY-CHICKEN
$13.95
Chicken stir-fried with soba noodles with fresh veggies (cabbage, bell pepper, onions, carrots, green onions), in a garlic ginger sauce.
GYUNIKU RAMEN
$13.95
Slowly cooked, marinated juicy Angus beef served in a bowl with ramen noodles, broccoli, onion, and our secret recipe broth!
Aladdin's Eatery
8870 Mentor Ave, Mentor
Aladdin Favorite Combo
$16.50
Beef Kafta, Shish Kabob, and Shish Tawook on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, and choice of dressing
Genie's Combo Plate
$12.50
Contains Nuts. Chicken mishwi on a bed of seasoned brown rice with vermicelli; served with lebanese salata, hummus, lightly fried cauliflower florets drizzled with tahini lemon dressing, and turnips
Lentil
$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
Dynamite Dawgs
6312 Center St suite A, Mentor
Fried Oreos
$5.00
The Coney Dawg
$6.00
Fried Pickles Chips
$6.00
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar
7338 Industrial Park Blvd, Mentor
Spinach Artichoke Dip
$12.00
A creamy combination of artichoke hearts and spinach served with tricolor tortilla chips
Bruschetta
$12.00
French bread topped with tomatoes, basil, cheese and a balsalmic reduction
Garlic Hummus
$11.00
House made garlic hummus served with pita and raw vegetables
PIZZA
Tony Sacco's
7850 Mentor Ave, Mentor
Roasted Chicken Wings
$9.00
Served with Celery Sticks & our House-Made Blue Cheese or Ranch
Large Loaded Pepperoni
$20.00
Cup & Char Pepperoni, Deli Pepperoni, Mozzarella
CYO Medium Cheese
$12.00
Create your own medium. Add toppings for $2 each.
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8, Mentor
Short Rib Melt
$15.95
Guinness & bourbon braised beef, swiss cheese, cabernet onions, roasted mushrooms, arugula & peppercorn aioli on sourdough
RW Kid's Meal
$7.25
Choose your meal.
10 and under only please.
Ridgewood Burger
$13.95
*Certified Angus Beef*, house-smoked bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, pickled onion and sunny-side up egg on a challah bun. Served with our fresh cut fries
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Anderson's Sports Pub
6082 Andrews Rd, Mentor
Fried Pickles
$6.99
Breaded pickle chips with choice of sauce
Chicken Tenders Basket
$9.99
5 Breaded Chicken Strips with House Cut Kettle Chips
Guinness Burger
$10.99
1/2 lb burger with an onion ring, tomato, and lettuce. Smothered with our Guinness beer cheese
The Brew Kettle
7850 Mentor Ave Suite #200B, Mentor
The Basic
$9.99
Cheese Quesadilla
$9.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$11.99
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Stadium Grill
8330 Tyler Blvd, Mentor
Bacon Cheese burger
$8.00
Stadium Salad
$8.00
Western Burger
$9.00