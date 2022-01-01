Mentor restaurants you'll love

Mentor restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Mentor

Mentor's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burgers
Burgers
Sandwiches
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Ramen
Ramen
Vegan
Middle Eastern
Must-try Mentor restaurants

Slyman's Tavern image

 

Slyman's Tavern

7601 Mentor Avenue, Mentor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Jumbo Onion Rings$9.49
house-made dipping sauce
Fried Pickles$8.49
battered and fried pickle chips / spicy ranch dipping sauce
Corned Beef
famous recipe since 1964
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

7861 Reynolds Rd., Mentor

Avg 4.5 (3575 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Irish Egg Rolls Trio$11.50
A trio of handcrafted egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss, with Hooley Sauce and 1000 Island.
Classic Reuben$14.00
A half pound of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled rye bread.
Hooley Hunks 1/2 Batch.$8.00
Fresh, locally sourced hand-cut hunks of chicken tenders, Grilled or Crispy, in your favorite Savory Sauce. Served with a side and dipping sauce
J's Pizza Market image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

J's Pizza Market

7404 Center St, Mentor

Avg 4.8 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Barbecue Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Barbecue Sauce, Red Onions, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Nashville Hot - NEW
Chicken with Nashville Hot sauce, Pickles, Garlic Parmesan Sauce, Mozzarella
Scarecrow
Sliced Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Tomato Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
72 Grille image

 

72 Grille

7272 Lake Shore Blvd, Mentor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Supreme$11.00
Juicy tender fried chicken breast topped with American cheese and bacon served on a toasted Kaiser roll.
Homemade Pot-Roast Dinner$13.00
Every morning we slowly braise the roasts for hours and hours resulting in fork tender deliciousness. You'll swear your Grandma works here! Served with garlic mashed potatoes and pot roast veggies.
All-American Burger$9.50
Hand formed U.S.D.A. Choice ground chuck, char-grilled to order and topped with choice of cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo on request.
Ichiraku Japanese Noodle Shop image

RAMEN

Ichiraku Japanese Noodle Shop

9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd Suite 15, Mentor

Avg 4.7 (844 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GRILLED CHICKEN RAMEN$12.95
Grilled chicken, with our 12 hour pork broth, topped with corn, mushroom, scallions and our signature marinated egg!
YAKISOBA STIR-FRY-CHICKEN$13.95
Chicken stir-fried with soba noodles with fresh veggies (cabbage, bell pepper, onions, carrots, green onions), in a garlic ginger sauce.
GYUNIKU RAMEN$13.95
Slowly cooked, marinated juicy Angus beef served in a bowl with ramen noodles, broccoli, onion, and our secret recipe broth!
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

8870 Mentor Ave, Mentor

Avg 4.3 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Aladdin Favorite Combo$16.50
Beef Kafta, Shish Kabob, and Shish Tawook on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, and choice of dressing
Genie's Combo Plate$12.50
Contains Nuts. Chicken mishwi on a bed of seasoned brown rice with vermicelli; served with lebanese salata, hummus, lightly fried cauliflower florets drizzled with tahini lemon dressing, and turnips
Lentil$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
Dynamite Dawgs image

 

Dynamite Dawgs

6312 Center St suite A, Mentor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Oreos$5.00
The Coney Dawg$6.00
Fried Pickles Chips$6.00
Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's - A Cappelli Martini Bar

7338 Industrial Park Blvd, Mentor

Avg 4.4 (603 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
A creamy combination of artichoke hearts and spinach served with tricolor tortilla chips
Bruschetta$12.00
French bread topped with tomatoes, basil, cheese and a balsalmic reduction
Garlic Hummus$11.00
House made garlic hummus served with pita and raw vegetables
Tony Sacco's image

PIZZA

Tony Sacco's

7850 Mentor Ave, Mentor

Avg 4.5 (1238 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Chicken Wings$9.00
Served with Celery Sticks & our House-Made Blue Cheese or Ranch
Large Loaded Pepperoni$20.00
Cup & Char Pepperoni, Deli Pepperoni, Mozzarella
CYO Medium Cheese$12.00
Create your own medium. Add toppings for $2 each.
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits image

 

Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits

9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8, Mentor

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Short Rib Melt$15.95
Guinness & bourbon braised beef, swiss cheese, cabernet onions, roasted mushrooms, arugula & peppercorn aioli on sourdough
RW Kid's Meal$7.25
Choose your meal.
10 and under only please.
Ridgewood Burger$13.95
*Certified Angus Beef*, house-smoked bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, pickled onion and sunny-side up egg on a challah bun. Served with our fresh cut fries
Anderson's Sports Pub image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Anderson's Sports Pub

6082 Andrews Rd, Mentor

Avg 3.7 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Pickles$6.99
Breaded pickle chips with choice of sauce
Chicken Tenders Basket$9.99
5 Breaded Chicken Strips with House Cut Kettle Chips
Guinness Burger$10.99
1/2 lb burger with an onion ring, tomato, and lettuce. Smothered with our Guinness beer cheese
The Brew Kettle image

 

The Brew Kettle

7850 Mentor Ave Suite #200B, Mentor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Basic$9.99
Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.99
The Spot on Lakeshore Blvd image

 

The Spot on Lakeshore Blvd

7272 Lakeshore Blvd, Mentor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Great Harvest Bread Co. image

SANDWICHES

Great Harvest Bread Co.

9440 Mentor Ave, Mentor

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Stadium Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Stadium Grill

8330 Tyler Blvd, Mentor

Avg 4.1 (331 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Cheese burger$8.00
Stadium Salad$8.00
Western Burger$9.00
