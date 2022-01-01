Mentor American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Mentor

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

7861 Reynolds Rd., Mentor

Avg 4.5 (3575 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Curds$8.00
Breaded aged white cheddar with hot marinara sauce.
Jumbo Pretzel$9.50
Fresh baked jumbo Bavarian pretzel with melted cheese and honey mustard.
Hooley Hunk Salad.$8.50
Grilled or crispy Hooley Hunks, in your favorite Savory Sauce, fresh spring mix, crisp veggies, shredded cheddar and sliced eggs. CHOOSE: House Salad or Caesar Salad base.
72 Grille image

 

72 Grille

7272 Lake Shore Blvd, Mentor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Supreme$11.00
Juicy tender fried chicken breast topped with American cheese and bacon served on a toasted Kaiser roll.
Homemade Pot-Roast Dinner$13.00
Every morning we slowly braise the roasts for hours and hours resulting in fork tender deliciousness. You'll swear your Grandma works here! Served with garlic mashed potatoes and pot roast veggies.
All-American Burger$9.50
Hand formed U.S.D.A. Choice ground chuck, char-grilled to order and topped with choice of cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo on request.
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits image

 

Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits

9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8, Mentor

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Short Rib Melt$15.95
Guinness & bourbon braised beef, swiss cheese, cabernet onions, roasted mushrooms, arugula & peppercorn aioli on sourdough
RW Kid's Meal$7.25
Choose your meal.
10 and under only please.
Ridgewood Burger$13.95
*Certified Angus Beef*, house-smoked bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, pickled onion and sunny-side up egg on a challah bun. Served with our fresh cut fries
Stadium Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Stadium Grill

8330 Tyler Blvd, Mentor

Avg 4.1 (331 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Cheese burger$8.00
Stadium Salad$8.00
Western Burger$9.00
