Mentor American restaurants you'll love

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
7861 Reynolds Rd., Mentor
Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$8.00
Breaded aged white cheddar with hot marinara sauce.
|Jumbo Pretzel
|$9.50
Fresh baked jumbo Bavarian pretzel with melted cheese and honey mustard.
|Hooley Hunk Salad.
|$8.50
Grilled or crispy Hooley Hunks, in your favorite Savory Sauce, fresh spring mix, crisp veggies, shredded cheddar and sliced eggs. CHOOSE: House Salad or Caesar Salad base.
72 Grille
7272 Lake Shore Blvd, Mentor
Popular items
|Fried Chicken Supreme
|$11.00
Juicy tender fried chicken breast topped with American cheese and bacon served on a toasted Kaiser roll.
|Homemade Pot-Roast Dinner
|$13.00
Every morning we slowly braise the roasts for hours and hours resulting in fork tender deliciousness. You'll swear your Grandma works here! Served with garlic mashed potatoes and pot roast veggies.
|All-American Burger
|$9.50
Hand formed U.S.D.A. Choice ground chuck, char-grilled to order and topped with choice of cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo on request.
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8, Mentor
Popular items
|Short Rib Melt
|$15.95
Guinness & bourbon braised beef, swiss cheese, cabernet onions, roasted mushrooms, arugula & peppercorn aioli on sourdough
|RW Kid's Meal
|$7.25
Choose your meal.
10 and under only please.
|Ridgewood Burger
|$13.95
*Certified Angus Beef*, house-smoked bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, pickled onion and sunny-side up egg on a challah bun. Served with our fresh cut fries
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Stadium Grill
8330 Tyler Blvd, Mentor
Popular items
|Bacon Cheese burger
|$8.00
|Stadium Salad
|$8.00
|Western Burger
|$9.00