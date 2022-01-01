Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Mentor

Go
Mentor restaurants
Toast

Mentor restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

PIZZA

Tony Sacco's

7850 Mentor Ave, Mentor

Avg 4.5 (1238 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Caesar Salad$5.00
Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Romano, Croutons
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Romano, Croutons
More about Tony Sacco's
The Brew Kettle image

 

The Brew Kettle

7850 Mentor Ave Suite #200B, Mentor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$7.99
More about The Brew Kettle

Browse other tasty dishes in Mentor

Curry Chicken

Pies

Egg Rolls

Reuben

Fish And Chips

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Tacos

Map

More near Mentor to explore

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Willoughby

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Painesville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Chardon

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wickliffe

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston