Cake in Mentor

Aladdin's Eatery

8870 Mentor Ave, Mentor

Avg 4.3 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Dynamite Dawgs

6312 Center St suite A, Mentor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reg Funnel Cake$3.00
Jumbo Funnel Cake$5.00
More about Dynamite Dawgs
PIZZA

Tony Sacco's

7850 Mentor Ave, Mentor

Avg 4.5 (1238 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Authentic Turin Tiramisu Cake$10.00
Authentic Northern Italian Tiramisu Espresso-soaked Lady Finger cookies layered with Italian Cream and
dusted with cocoa powder and chocolate shavings. Courtesy of Small-Town Pastry
Carrot Cake$10.00
Three layers of decadent Carrot Cake stuffed with Walnuts, Raisins, and Pineapple. Covered in a light
Cream Cheese Icing and crushed Walnuts. Courtesy of Small-Town Pastry
Chocolate Cake$10.00
Chocolate Mousse layered with a Strawberry Compote and garnished with fresh strawberries
More about Tony Sacco's
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits

9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8, Mentor

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$8.50
Southwest Crab Cakes$19.99
House made crab cakes, served with a roasted corn, tomato, & arugula salad and a spicy remoulade sauce. Market Price
More about Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits

