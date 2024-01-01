Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Mentor

Mentor restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Market Street Family Restaurant

8450 Market St, Mentor

Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
Served on a croissant
STERIS Marketplace Cafe

5960 Heisley Road, Mentor

Chicken Salad Wrap Box Lunch$8.50
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.50
Homemade chicken salad (made with grapes & almonds), iceberg lettuce between two pieces of wheat bread
Chicken Salad Wrap$8.50
Chicken Salad Wrap - Chicken salad with grapes and almonds - wrapped in a flour tortilla
