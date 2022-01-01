Chicken wraps in Mentor
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
7861 Reynolds Rd., Mentor
|BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
Honey BBQ grilled chicken, bacon lettuce, diced tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Choose White Flour, Wheat or Sun Dried Tomato tortilla.
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
Sliced grilled chicken, diced tomatoes and peppers, pepper jack cheese, white rice and Chipotle mayo. Choose White Flour, Wheat or Sun Dried Tomato tortilla.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
Grilled chicken slices tossed in Buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Choose White Flour, Wheat or Sun Dried Tomato tortilla.