Chicken wraps in Mentor

Mentor restaurants
Toast

Mentor restaurants that serve chicken wraps

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

7861 Reynolds Rd., Mentor

Avg 4.5 (3575 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Wrap$11.50
Honey BBQ grilled chicken, bacon lettuce, diced tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Choose White Flour, Wheat or Sun Dried Tomato tortilla.
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$11.50
Sliced grilled chicken, diced tomatoes and peppers, pepper jack cheese, white rice and Chipotle mayo. Choose White Flour, Wheat or Sun Dried Tomato tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
Grilled chicken slices tossed in Buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Choose White Flour, Wheat or Sun Dried Tomato tortilla.
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
Dynamite Dawgs

6312 Center St suite A, Mentor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$5.00
More about Dynamite Dawgs

