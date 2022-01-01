Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Mentor

Go
Mentor restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Mentor
  • /
  • Chocolate Chip Cookies

Mentor restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

 

STERIS Marketplace Cafe by Food for Thought

5960 Heisley Road, Mentor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
More about STERIS Marketplace Cafe by Food for Thought
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery - Mentor

8870 Mentor Ave, Mentor

Avg 4.3 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Aladdin's Eatery - Mentor

Browse other tasty dishes in Mentor

Cheesecake

Dumplings

Caesar Salad

Coleslaw

Chicken Pasta

Salmon

Tacos

Reuben

Map

More near Mentor to explore

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (33 restaurants)

Willoughby

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Painesville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Chardon

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Wickliffe

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston