Cinnamon rolls in
Mentor
/
Mentor
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Mentor restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Market Street Family Restaurant
8450 Market St, Mentor
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Rolls
$1.00
More about Market Street Family Restaurant
STERIS Marketplace Cafe
5960 Heisley Road, Mentor
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Roll
$1.50
A sweet way to start your day
More about STERIS Marketplace Cafe
