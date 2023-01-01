Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Mentor

Go
Mentor restaurants
Toast

Mentor restaurants that serve clam chowder

Item pic

 

STERIS Marketplace Cafe

5960 Heisley Road, Mentor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Clam Chowder$4.00
More about STERIS Marketplace Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Kuhar's Carryout

8030 Broadmoor Rd, Mentor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Small Clam Chowder Soup$7.50
More about Kuhar's Carryout
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits image

 

Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits

9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8, Mentor

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quart Soup - N.E. Clam Chowder$15.00
Soup - N.E. Clam Chowder$7.00
More about Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits

Browse other tasty dishes in Mentor

Fried Pickles

Meatball Subs

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Salad

Clams

Chicken Noodle Soup

Cobb Salad

Funnel Cake

Map

More near Mentor to explore

Willoughby

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Painesville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Wickliffe

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Chardon

No reviews yet

Madison

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1978 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1066 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston