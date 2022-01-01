Corned beef sandwiches in Mentor
Mentor restaurants that serve corned beef sandwiches
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
7861 Reynolds Rd., Mentor
|Corned Beef Sandwich ☘️
|$13.50
Half pound of freshly prepared corned beef hot or cold on fresh rye bread with a side of pub chips
|☘️Corned Beef Sandwich Party Pack☘️
|$75.00
3 pounds of sliced tasty Corned Beef, 1 loaf of fresh rye bread, 8 slices of Swiss cheese, side of 1000 island and pickle spears