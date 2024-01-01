Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Mentor

Mentor restaurants
Mentor restaurants that serve cucumber salad

STERIS Marketplace Cafe

5960 Heisley Road, Mentor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tomato Cucumber Salad$2.75
A fresh blend of grape tomatoes and cucumber tossed in a roasted garlic vinaigrette.
More about STERIS Marketplace Cafe
Kuhar's Carryout

8030 Broadmoor Rd, Mentor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cucumber Salad$3.50
More about Kuhar's Carryout

