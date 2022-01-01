Dumplings in Mentor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

RAMEN

Ichiraku Japanese Noodle Shop - Concord Plaza

9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd Suite 15, Mentor

Avg 4.7 (844 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
EDAMAME DUMPLINGS (4pc.)$5.25
Edamame in a fried dumpling form. Comes with 4 pieces & with our house made dumpling sauce!
CHICKEN LEMONGRASS DUMPLINGS (4pc.)$5.25
Bits of chicken, shredded lemon grass & corn all compacted into a dumpling forms, makes for a great appetizer! (4) pieces
More about Ichiraku Japanese Noodle Shop - Concord Plaza
Consumer pic

 

Kuhar's Carryout

8030 Broadmoor Rd, Mentor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Potato Dumplings$4.95
6 ct.
More about Kuhar's Carryout

