Fish and chips in Mentor

Mentor restaurants
Mentor restaurants that serve fish and chips

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

7861 Reynolds Rd., Mentor

Avg 4.5 (3575 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips ☘️$13.00
8 oz. crispy Alaskan Pollock fillet includes Cole Slaw and side of pub chips
Fish & Chips$13.00
8 oz. crispy Alaskan Pollock fillet includes Cole Slaw and choice of side
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar

7338 Industrial Park Blvd, Mentor

Avg 4.4 (603 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lynn's Fish & Chips$21.00
Yuengling beer battered cod served over fries
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits

9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8, Mentor

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$16.95
Our signature hand breaded atlantic haddock, fresh cut fries, coleslaw and house made tartar sauce.
Add a side of malt vinegar aioli!
No substitutions Friday in Lent
The Brew Kettle

7850 Mentor Ave Suite #200B, Mentor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish and Chips$15.99
