Fish and chips in Mentor

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
7861 Reynolds Rd., Mentor
|Fish & Chips ☘️
|$13.00
8 oz. crispy Alaskan Pollock fillet includes Cole Slaw and side of pub chips
|Fish & Chips
|$13.00
8 oz. crispy Alaskan Pollock fillet includes Cole Slaw and choice of side
Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar
7338 Industrial Park Blvd, Mentor
|Lynn's Fish & Chips
|$21.00
Yuengling beer battered cod served over fries
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8, Mentor
|Fish & Chips
|$16.95
Our signature hand breaded atlantic haddock, fresh cut fries, coleslaw and house made tartar sauce.
Add a side of malt vinegar aioli!
No substitutions Friday in Lent