Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Mentor

Go
Mentor restaurants
Toast

Mentor restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Sidewinders Snack Shack

7271 Center St, Mentor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Snakebite Size (3 Pieces) Cinnamon Honey French Toast Stix$3.99
Half Size Order (3 Stix) of Cinnamon & Honey Glazed French Toast Sticks, topped with powdered sugar and served with a 2oz. cup of vanilla icing dip.
Cinnamon Honey French Toast Stix$6.99
6 Cinnamon & Honey Glazed French Toast Stix, topped with powdered sugar, served with a side of icing dip
More about Sidewinders Snack Shack
Item pic

 

STERIS Marketplace Cafe

5960 Heisley Road, Mentor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Toast$4.50
Enjoy homemade french toast for breakfast. Served with a side of syrup
More about STERIS Marketplace Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Mentor

Pork Chops

Jalapeno Poppers

Corn Dogs

Bruschetta

French Fries

Spaghetti

Coleslaw

Reuben

Map

More near Mentor to explore

Willoughby

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Painesville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Wickliffe

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Chardon

No reviews yet

Madison

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1978 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1066 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston