Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Mentor

Go
Mentor restaurants
Toast

Mentor restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

8870 Mentor Ave, Mentor

Avg 4.3 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Shawarma Plate$13.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Our award-winning Hummus topped with grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, lightly fried pine nuts, diced tomatoes, and chopped parsley
Hummus Tabouli Rolled$7.25
Vegan. Our award-winning Hummus with Tabouli, greens, and tomatoes
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits image

 

Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits

9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8, Mentor

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Hummus Wrap$11.99
Turkey breast, hummus, arugula, tomatoes, provolone cheese, red & green peppers in a spinach tortilla. Served with fries.
No substitutions please
More about Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits

Browse other tasty dishes in Mentor

Carrot Cake

Green Beans

Quesadillas

Chicken Wraps

Cobb Salad

Egg Rolls

Apple Salad

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Mentor to explore

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Willoughby

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Painesville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Chardon

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wickliffe

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1589 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston