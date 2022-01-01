Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Mentor

Mentor restaurants
Mentor restaurants that serve lobsters

Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar

7338 Industrial Park Blvd, Mentor

Avg 4.4 (603 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Ravioli$16.00
Local made Ohio City Pasta ravioli filled with lobster in a creamy pesto sauce
More about Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits image

 

Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits

9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8, Mentor

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
9" RWock Lobster$14.95
Sweet lemon garlic sauce, lobster, onions, fresh tomatoes and fresh herbs
*GF crust available*
12" RWock Lobster$18.95
Sweet lemon garlic sauce, lobster, onions, fresh tomatoes and fresh herbs
Lobster Mac & Cheese$18.95
House mac and cheese topped with lobster, tomatoes, onions, spinach and provolone cheese
More about Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits

