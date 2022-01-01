Lobsters in Mentor
Mentor restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar
Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar
7338 Industrial Park Blvd, Mentor
|Lobster Ravioli
|$16.00
Local made Ohio City Pasta ravioli filled with lobster in a creamy pesto sauce
More about Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8, Mentor
|9" RWock Lobster
|$14.95
Sweet lemon garlic sauce, lobster, onions, fresh tomatoes and fresh herbs
*GF crust available*
|12" RWock Lobster
|$18.95
Sweet lemon garlic sauce, lobster, onions, fresh tomatoes and fresh herbs
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$18.95
House mac and cheese topped with lobster, tomatoes, onions, spinach and provolone cheese