Pretzels in Mentor

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
7861 Reynolds Rd., Mentor
|Jumbo Pretzel
|$9.50
Fresh baked jumbo Bavarian pretzel with melted cheese and honey mustard.
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar
7338 Industrial Park Blvd, Mentor
|Pretzel Sticks
|$12.00
Served with three dips - cheese, honey mustard, and zesty cream cheese
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8, Mentor
|Bavarian Soft Pretzel
|$9.75
German-style soft pretzel with house made cheese sauce and honey mustard.
The Brew Kettle
7850 Mentor Ave Suite #200B, Mentor
|Soft Pretzel Sticks
|$8.99
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Stadium Grill
8330 Tyler Blvd, Mentor
|PRETZEL BITES
|$5.99