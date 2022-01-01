Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Mentor

Mentor restaurants
Mentor restaurants that serve pretzels

Jumbo Pretzel image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

7861 Reynolds Rd., Mentor

Avg 4.5 (3575 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jumbo Pretzel$9.50
Fresh baked jumbo Bavarian pretzel with melted cheese and honey mustard.
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
Dynamite Dawgs image

 

Dynamite Dawgs

6312 Center St suite A, Mentor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Pretzel$3.00
More about Dynamite Dawgs
Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar

7338 Industrial Park Blvd, Mentor

Avg 4.4 (603 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Sticks$12.00
Served with three dips - cheese, honey mustard, and zesty cream cheese
More about Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits image

 

Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits

9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8, Mentor

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bavarian Soft Pretzel$9.75
German-style soft pretzel with house made cheese sauce and honey mustard.
More about Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits
The Brew Kettle image

 

The Brew Kettle

7850 Mentor Ave Suite #200B, Mentor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Pretzel Sticks$8.99
More about The Brew Kettle
Stadium Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Stadium Grill

8330 Tyler Blvd, Mentor

Avg 4.1 (331 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PRETZEL BITES$5.99
More about Stadium Grill

