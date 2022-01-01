Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Mentor

Mentor restaurants
Mentor restaurants that serve quesadillas

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

7861 Reynolds Rd., Mentor

Avg 4.5 (3575 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Quesadillas.$9.00
Tomatoes, onions, peppers, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses between grilled white flour tortillas, with salsa and sour cream.
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits image

 

Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits

9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8, Mentor

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Quesadilla$8.75
Flour tortillas, with cheddar cheese, white onion, and poblano peppers. With sour cream and Pico de gallo on the side
More about Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits
The Brew Kettle image

 

The Brew Kettle

7850 Mentor Ave Suite #200B, Mentor

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
More about The Brew Kettle

