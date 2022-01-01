Quesadillas in Mentor
Mentor restaurants that serve quesadillas
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
7861 Reynolds Rd., Mentor
|Quesadillas.
|$9.00
Tomatoes, onions, peppers, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses between grilled white flour tortillas, with salsa and sour cream.
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8, Mentor
|Quesadilla
|$8.75
Flour tortillas, with cheddar cheese, white onion, and poblano peppers. With sour cream and Pico de gallo on the side