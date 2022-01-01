Reuben in Mentor
Slyman's Tavern
7601 Mentor Avenue, Mentor
|Reuben Poppers (6)
|$10.29
corned beef / sauerkraut / swiss cheese / beer mustard / thousand island dressing
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
7861 Reynolds Rd., Mentor
|Classic Reuben
|$14.00
A half pound of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled rye bread.
|Hooley Reuben
|$15.00
Eight ounces of corned beef, a Boxty and Swiss cheese, drizzled with Hooley Sauce on slices of toasted rye bread.
|Classic Reuben ☘️
|$14.00
A half pound of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled rye bread with a side of pub chips
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8, Mentor
|Reuben Mac & Cheese
|$16.00
Our House Mac & Cheese topped with corned beef, sauerkraut and provolone cheese and finished with 1000 Island dressing.
|Reuben Sandwich
|$13.95
Corned beef, sauerkraut & swiss cheese on marble rye with a side of 1000 island dressing. Served with fresh cut fries