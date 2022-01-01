Reuben in Mentor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben Poppers image

 

Slyman's Tavern

7601 Mentor Avenue, Mentor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Reuben Poppers (6)$10.29
corned beef / sauerkraut / swiss cheese / beer mustard / thousand island dressing
Classic Reuben image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

7861 Reynolds Rd., Mentor

Avg 4.5 (3575 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Reuben$14.00
A half pound of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled rye bread.
Hooley Reuben$15.00
Eight ounces of corned beef, a Boxty and Swiss cheese, drizzled with Hooley Sauce on slices of toasted rye bread.
Classic Reuben ☘️$14.00
A half pound of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled rye bread with a side of pub chips
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits image

 

Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits

9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8, Mentor

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Reuben Mac & Cheese$16.00
Our House Mac & Cheese topped with corned beef, sauerkraut and provolone cheese and finished with 1000 Island dressing.
Reuben Sandwich$13.95
Corned beef, sauerkraut & swiss cheese on marble rye with a side of 1000 island dressing. Served with fresh cut fries
