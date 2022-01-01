Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Mentor

Mentor restaurants
Mentor restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

7861 Reynolds Rd., Mentor

Avg 4.5 (3575 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon.$17.00
Grilled 8 oz. Norwegian Salmon fillet served on a bed of seasoned rice with your choice of any two sides..
Choose:
BLACKENED, TERIYAKI or SWEET FIRECRACKER
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
Item pic

PIZZA

Tony Sacco's

7850 Mentor Ave, Mentor

Avg 4.5 (1238 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
8oz Salmon Fillet$15.00
Served with Baked Potato and Choice of Side. Salmon fillet is topped with our scratch-made Sweet Kentucky Bourbon Glaze.
More about Tony Sacco's
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits image

 

Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits

9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8, Mentor

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tuscan Salmon$22.95
Pan-seared salmon, lemon pesto risotto, roasted corn tomato & arugula salad and finished with balsamic reduction. GF
More about Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits

