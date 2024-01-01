Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steamed rice in
Mentor
/
Mentor
/
Steamed Rice
Mentor restaurants that serve steamed rice
RAMEN
Ichiraku Japanese Noodle Shop - Concord Plaza
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd Suite 15, Mentor
Avg 4.7
(844 reviews)
STEAMED RICE
$3.95
More about Ichiraku Japanese Noodle Shop - Concord Plaza
Imperial Dragon - 8310 TYLER BLVD
8310 TYLER BLVD, Mentor
No reviews yet
Steamed Rice
$2.50
More about Imperial Dragon - 8310 TYLER BLVD
Browse other tasty dishes in Mentor
Chicken Rolls
Jalapeno Poppers
Coleslaw
Chicken Pasta
Mac And Cheese
Dumplings
Fish Sandwiches
Bacon Cheeseburgers
More near Mentor to explore
Willoughby
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Beachwood
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
Chagrin Falls
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Painesville
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Eastlake
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Euclid
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Wickliffe
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Chardon
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4
(82 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2412 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(536 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(127 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(201 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1370 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston