Tarts in Mentor

Mentor restaurants that serve tarts

STERIS Marketplace Cafe

5960 Heisley Road, Mentor

Strawberry Pop Tart$1.50
Brown Sugar and Cinnamon Pop Tart$1.50
More about STERIS Marketplace Cafe
Imperial Dragon - 8310 TYLER BLVD

8310 TYLER BLVD, Mentor

Egg Custard Tart 蘇皮蛋撻$6.95
More about Imperial Dragon - 8310 TYLER BLVD

