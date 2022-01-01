Veggie burgers in Mentor
Mentor restaurants that serve veggie burgers
STERIS Marketplace Cafe by Food for Thought
5960 Heisley Road, Mentor
|Veggie Burger with Cheese
|$7.50
A garden vegetable burger with a slice of American cheese and your choice of fresh toppings
|Veggie Burger without Cheese
|$7.50
A garden vegetable burger with your choice of fresh toppings
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8, Mentor
|Portabella Veggie Burger
|$8.00
Smoked portabella mushroom topped with lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, pesto and goat cheese fondue on a brioche bun