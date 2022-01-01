Menus & Venues (Pizzeria Vetri / Amis / Terrain Cafe)
Menus & Venues is the food and beverage division of URBN, which owns and operates Amis Trattoria, Bar Amis, Pizzeria Vetri, Terrain Cafe & Events, and Shop 543.
Gift cards are valid at all locations.
5000 South Broad Street,
Location
5000 South Broad Street,
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Gatehouse
Situated at the entrance of Philadelphia’s historic Navy Yard, Gatehouse is a lively, yet laidback eatery with a varied menu of shareable New American plates and pizzas with craft brews.
Our waterfront location and proximity to Philadelphia’s sports stadiums make us an ideal spot to sip cocktails on our open-air patio, hangout at our beer garden, or enjoy a meal in our upstairs dining room.
