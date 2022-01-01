Go
Menya #6

Welcome to Menya!
Menya offers Lakewood with some of the unique and most delicious Japanese Ramen and Izakaya dishes you could ever have the pleasure of enjoying.

450 S Teller St

Popular Items

Curry Men$13.50
Japanese thick curry with veggies and chicken over ramen
Gyoza$6.95
Pan fried pork dumplings
Menya Special Men$13.95
Chashu, bean sprouts, spinach & scallions, half soft boiled egg in creamy pork broth over ramen
Spicy Miso Men$13.95
Chashu, bean sprouts, spinach, scallions & soft boiled half egg in spicy miso broth over ramen
Pork Bun 2pc$6.95
Braised pork belly, garlic, chips, scallions, topped with spicy mayo sauce and teriyaki sauce in steamed bun
DIY poke bowl
Build your own poke bowl, pick your base, your favorite protein pair it with one of great sauces and add your fave toppings (up to 4 included) you can add more for an extra charge
Chashu Men$15.50
Extra Chashu, bean sprouts, spinach, scallions, soft boiled hand egg in creamy pork broth over ramen
Tantan Men$14.95
Spicy ground pork, bean sprouts, spinach, scallions & soft boiled half egg in spicy miso broth over ramen
Spicy Chicken Men$14.50
Spicy chicken, bean sprouts, spinach, scallions & soft boiled half egg in spicy miso broth over ramen
Veggie Egg Roll$5.50
3 pc. mixed veggie egg rolls with dipping sauce
Location

450 S Teller St

Lakewood CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
