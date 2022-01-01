Go
Menya Goku

RAMEN

2207 W Montrose Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)

Popular Items

Goku Tonkotsu Ramen$15.00
pork broth, charsiu pork belly, ajitama egg*, menma, black mushroom, green onion, sesame
Vegan Miso Ramen$16.00
Upton’s seitan ragu, mushroom and seaweed broth, buckwheat noodle, scallion, sesame, bok choy, chili oil -available with egg noodle-
Goku Tan Tan Men$17.00
pork broth, nikumiso pork, numbing spices, bok choy, green onion, marinated bamboo, sesame
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
garlic chip, lemon, cayenne
Goku Spicy Miso Ramen$16.00
pork broth, charsiu pork belly, ajitama egg*, menma, bean sprouts, green onion (spicy)
Pork Belly Buns$9.00
Lettuce, mayo, char siu sauce, green onion
Fried Chicken Buns$8.00
lettuce, sriracha mayo, green onion
Modern Shoyu Ramen$17.00
cage free chicken and dashi broth, sous vide pork* and chicken*, ajitama egg*,bamboo shoots, green onion, nori
Karaage$10.00
house marinated cage-free fried chicken thigh, sriracha mayo
Gyoza Dumpling$10.00
berkshire pork, veggie, soy vinegar sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2207 W Montrose Ave

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

