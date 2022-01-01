Go
Menya #1

Welcome to Menya!
Menya offers the Denver region with some of the unique and most delicious Japanese dishes you could ever have the pleasure of enjoying.
When you come in to pick up your order, let one of the servers know you ordered online and the name you used when you placed your order.
Enjoy your meal and let us know if you have any questions.
Thank you so much for your business.

951 16th St #104

Popular Items

Veggie Egg roll$5.50
3 pc. mixed veggie egg rolls with dipping sauce
Yes Spoon, Fork and Chopsticks trio
Menya Special Poke$14.95
Poke salmon, poke tuna, seaweed salad, avocado, edamame, cucumber, masago, crab meat over rice with shoyu classic sauce
DIY Poke Bowl$12.95
Yes only Chopsticks
Menya Special Men$13.95
Chashu, bean sprouts, spinach & scallions, half soft boiled egg in creamy pork broth over ramen
Pork Bun 2pc$6.95
Braised pork belly, garlic, chips, scallions, topped with spicy mayo sauce and teriyaki sauce in steamed bun
Spicy Miso Men$13.95
Chashu, bean sprouts, spinach, scallions & soft boiled half egg in spicy miso broth over ramen
Spicy Chicken Men$14.50
Spicy chicken, bean sprouts, spinach, scallions & soft boiled half egg in spicy miso broth over ramen
Gyoza$6.95
Pan fried pork dumplings
Location

951 16th St #104

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
