Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Ridgewood
  • /
  • Menya Ramen House (Ridgewood) - 76 North Maple Avenue
Banner picView gallery

Menya Ramen House (Ridgewood) - 76 North Maple Avenue

Open today 12:00 PM - 8:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

76 North Maple Avenue

Ridgewood, NJ 07450

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Menu

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Location

76 North Maple Avenue, Ridgewood NJ 07450

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tito's Burritos & Wings - Ridgewood
orange starNo Reviews
166 East Ridgewood Ave Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View restaurantnext
worldFLATS -
orange star4.8 • 15
134 East Ridgewood Avenue Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View restaurantnext
worldFLATS - Ridgewood
orange starNo Reviews
134 East Ridgewood Avenue Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View restaurantnext
15 E Ridgewood Ave - NJ, Ridgewood [38]
orange starNo Reviews
15 E Ridgewood Ave Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View restaurantnext
Albert's - 4 Sycamore Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
4 Sycamore Avenue Ho Ho Kus, NJ 07423
View restaurantnext
Francesca Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta - Glen Rock
orange starNo Reviews
234 Rock Rd Glen Rock, NJ 07452
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ridgewood

worldFLATS -
orange star4.8 • 15
134 East Ridgewood Avenue Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Ridgewood

Wyckoff

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Hawthorne

No reviews yet

Fair Lawn

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Paramus

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Ramsey

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Paterson

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Montvale

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Menya Ramen House (Ridgewood) - 76 North Maple Avenue

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston