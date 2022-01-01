Go
Menya Jiro’s founders opened a ramen shop in their native Kagoshima, Japan, in 2007, and it proved to be so successful that they brought it to New York City as a popup. It was so acclaimed (winning both the 2016 and ‘17 New York Street Ramen Contests) that it’s since spawned three brick-and-mortar New York City ramen restaurants and several more in Japan, continuing to earn heaps of praise and hordes of customers.

306 Gold Street C2

Popular Items

Oyako Don$13.00
Chicken and egg rice bowl. Oyakodon is cooked in one pan where onions, chicken, and egg are simmered in an umami-rich dashi-based sauce. It is then poured over a bowl of fluffy steamed rice.
Pork Bun$5.50

Location

306 Gold Street C2

Brooklyn NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
