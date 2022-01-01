Go
New Scenic Café

Meal kits, fresh bakery fare, deli goods, and pantry items from the New Scenic Cafe…to take home!
FAIR WAGE SHARE: Everyone on our team works hard to ensure you have a great experience. We add a 20% 'Fair Wage Share' service charge to all orders to support our entire team, allowing us to ensure all staff are adequately valued and more equitably paid. (Pursuant to Minnesota Statute Section 177.23 subdivision 9, the service charge is not a gratuity for employee service and is the property of the business to distribute.)

5461 North Shore Drive

Popular Items

Sashimi Tuna Tacos (SERVES 2)$30.00
- fried wonton shells
- ahi tuna*
- avocado
- shaved cabbage slaw & thai peanut dressing
- wasabi, pickled ginger, & soy sauce
*may be frozen on retrieval and require gentle thawing before use
Preparation time: 15-20 minutes
This is a 2-SERVING** meal kit
**1 serving = 4 tacos
Country Sourdough$10.00
single loaf
﻿authentic artisan sourdough, crafted by hand
Smoked Salmon Appetizer (SERVES 2)$30.00
- smoked salmon
- artisan cheese
- apple
- bread
Preparation time: 10-15 minutes
This is a 2-SERVING appetizer kit.
Kardemummabullar$16.00
Four (4) pieces
These Swedish Cardamom Rolls are the quintessence of Swedish fika (coffee break).
Cardamom Bread$10.00
single loaf
Swedish? Finnish?
It depends on who you ask...
Either way, these sweet brioche-style braided loaves are ready for your table.
Chocolate Babka$10.00
single loaf
Sweet, buttery enriched bread swirled with chocolate and finished with a sweet glaze.
Perfect with coffee...
Miso Sea Bass (SERVES 2)$50.00
- miso-marinated sea bass*
- pickled carrot & daikon
- peas & carrots
- wakame seaweed salad
Preparation time: 20-25 minutes
This is a 2-SERVING meal kit.
*may be frozen on retrieval and require gentle thawing before use
Drømmekage$14.00
Danish "Dream Cake"...moist sponge cake with a caramelized coconut topping
Bostocks$16.00
Four (4) pieces
"The happy offspring of French toast and an almond croissant."
This brioche-based pastry is topped with frangipane and toasted almonds, then baked until lightly caramelized and golden.
'FIKA' Gift Box$69.00
This deluxe gift box contains a 12-ounce bag of our house blend Alakef ground coffee, and 7 varieties of handmade cookies!*
*cookie varieties may vary . . . but we promise they'll be fantastic. You'll just have to trust us!
Location

5461 North Shore Drive

Duluth MN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

