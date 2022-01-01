Mera Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
282 Kings Hwy, Brooklyn, NY 11223
Location
282 Kings Hwy, Brooklyn, NY 11223
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Original John's Deli
A Brooklyn institution since 1968, The Original John’s Deli takes great pride in our reputation for the “Best Hero in Brooklyn.” Come see why!
Living Room
Come in and enjoy!
Living room sushi & steakhouse
New Living Room Restaurant branch, which offering castomers to enjoy exotic decor, full bar, advanced Japanese cuisine and great Steakhouse
MAKI by AKIMORI
Come in and enjoy!