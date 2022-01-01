Go
Meraki Greek Grill

Authentic Greek food with a modern twist.

8975 west charleston suite 140

Popular Items

Steak Kalamakia$19.95
Two Skewers of Nebraska Gold Filet Mignon
Chicken Kalamaki$4.95
Gyro Meraki$9.49
(Beef/Lamb or Chicken) Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tzatziki, Feta
Classic Greek
Romaine Lettuce Hearts, Tomato, Red Onion Cucumber, Feta, Kalamata Olives Pepperoncini with Greek Vinaigrette Served with Pita BreadRomaine Lettuce Hearts, Tomato, Red Onion Cucumber, Feta, Kalamata Olives Pepperoncini with Greek Vinaigrette Served with Pita Bread
Meraki Bowl$10.95
Chopped Romaine Hearts, Arugula Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber Kalamata Olives, Marinated Garbanzo Beans Feta, Red Radish, Pepperoncini, Tzatziki
Side Pita$1.29
Traditional Gyro$15.95
Carved Beef/Lamb Mix
Side Tzatziki$1.29
Chicken Kalamakia$16.95
Two Skewers of All Natural Chicken Breast
Hummus$5.95
Garbanzo Beans, Tahini, Lemon.
Served w/ Pita
Location

Las vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

