Go
Toast

Meraki Greek Bistro

Come on in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

142 SE 1st Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1224 reviews)

Popular Items

Honey & Sesame Cheese Puffs$10.00
Triangle-shaped fillo puffs stuffed with feta, topped w/ Sesame Seeds & Greek Honey
Fried Eggplant$10.00
Herb crusted Eggplant, fried & served w/ Tzatziki Sauce
Greek Fries$6.00
Traditional (Pork) Gyro Platter$13.00
Shaved Pork Gyro Meat served w/ Sliced Tomatoes, Sliced Onions, Pita, Tzatziki Sauce, Greek Fries (image shown is lamb gyro)
side pita bread$1.00
Chicken Gyro Pita$9.00
Slow roasted chicken breast gyro in a pita with special Meraki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and fries, served w/ Small House Salad
Bacon-Chicken Pita$10.00
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Skewer in pita w/ Meraki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fries. Served w/ Small House Salad.
Lamb Gyro Pita$9.00
Lamb gyro in a pita with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and fries, served w/ Small House Salad
Lamb Gyro Platter$13.00
Shaved Lamb Gyro Meat served w/ Sliced Tomatoes, Sliced Onions, Pita, Tzatziki Sauce, Greek Fries
Veggie Skewer Pita$8.00
Grilled Veggie Skewer in Pita w/ Lemon Aioli, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fries. Served w/ Small House Salad
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

142 SE 1st Ave

Miami FL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Issabella's

No reviews yet

Issabella's Lincoln Road

Marabu

No reviews yet

Coal-Fired Cuban Cuisine

Chicken & The Egg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Komodo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston