Meraki Greek Bistro

Come on in and enjoy!

Popular Items

Greek Salad (Horiatiki)$12.00
Tomato, onions, cucumbers, olives, capers, green peppers, feta cheese, herbs, olive oil and vinegar served with Greek Croutons.
Chicken Gyro Platter$13.00
Shaved Chicken Gyro Meat served w/ Sliced Tomatoes, Lettuce, Pita, Meraki Sauce, Greek Fries
Lamb Gyro Platter$13.00
Shaved Lamb Gyro Meat served w/ Sliced Tomatoes, Sliced Onions, Pita, Tzatziki Sauce, Greek Fries
Lamb Gyro Pita$9.00
Lamb gyro in a pita with tzatziki, tomatoes, onions, and fries.
Chicken Gyro Pita$9.00
Slow roasted chicken breast gyro in a pita with special Meraki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and fries.
side pita bread$2.00
Lamb Kabob Platter$14.00
2 lamb kabobs with grilled cherry tomatoes, pita bread, Greek fries, tzatziki and sliced tomatoes & onions
Grilled Salmon Platter$17.00
Salmon filet served w/ spinach & onion orzo, Pita Bread, Lemon Aioli & Grilled Veggies.
Greek Fries$6.00
Chicken Souvlaki Platter$13.00
2 chicken skewers with pita bread, Greek fries, Meraki Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes & Romaine Lettuce.
Location

3462 Main Hwy

Coconut Grove FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
