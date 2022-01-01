Mera Kitchen Collective
Mera Kitchen Collective is building a worker cooperative in Baltimore, serving story-worthy food from chefs from around the world. We offer take out, catering and host special events. We've provided over 170,000 free meals (and counting) for our Baltimore neighbors in response to COVID-19. Our name comes from the Greek word meraki, which refers to the act of doing something with so much passion you leave a piece of yourself in it. We hope you taste that when you enjoy our food!
1301 North Calvert Street
Location
1301 North Calvert Street
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
