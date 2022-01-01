Go
Toast

Mera Kitchen Collective

Mera Kitchen Collective is building a worker cooperative in Baltimore, serving story-worthy food from chefs from around the world. We offer take out, catering and host special events. We've provided over 170,000 free meals (and counting) for our Baltimore neighbors in response to COVID-19. Our name comes from the Greek word meraki, which refers to the act of doing something with so much passion you leave a piece of yourself in it. We hope you taste that when you enjoy our food!

1301 North Calvert Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Kabsa + Rice Bowl$16.00
We turned our favorite dinner item into a lunch bowl! Slow roasted bone-in chicken marinated in a tangy tomato sauce, served over cardamom-spiced rice with a citrus tomato cucumber and parsley salad. Gluten free.
Falafel Salad Bowl$14.00
Iman's falafel served over a fattoush salad with greens, tomato, cucmber, smoked eggplant mutubal, pita and a lemon mint dressing. Vegan. Can be GF.
Burkinabé Plantain + Avocado Bowl$15.00
Roasted plantains, jasmine rice, avocado, fresh peppers, cucumber, carrots, onions, spiced tomato sauce w/ a side of ginger habanero *hot* sauce.
vegan, gf
Tacos de Carne Asada$16.00
Three steak tacos with salsa verde, cilantro, onion, pico de gallo and radish served on corn tortillas. Gluten free.
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla$15.00
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chipotle chicken, onions and cheese, griddled until golden brown. Served with salsa verde and sour cream.
Sesame Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.00
Spicy Garlic Fries$5.00
Handcut fries with housemade toum (whipped garlic sauce). Can be served without spice upon request. Vegan, gf.
See full menu

Location

1301 North Calvert Street

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Guilford Hall Brewery

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Soul Kuisine Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Brass Tap

No reviews yet

The Brass Tap at The Fitzgerald is a craft beer bar featuring 60 rotating taps, 120 bottles, craft sodas, meads, wine, and an extensive cocktail selection. Serving delicious pub food in a classy, upbeat atmosphere. Located in Baltimore's Midtown neighborhood, right in the heart of the city.

Noona's

No reviews yet

Noona’s is a New American pizza restaurant & bar in the Midtown-Bolton Hill neighborhoods in Baltimore. We offer an Italian-inspired menu of small plates and hand-made pastas with an emphasis on our sourdough-crust pies led by chef Cai Lindeman, previously of Michelin-starred The Dabney (DC).

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston