Mercadito Taqueria

111 W Columbia St • $$

Avg 5 (862 reviews)

Popular Items

Consomé Dip Broth$2.99
The Dip! The broth with fresh squeezed lime, onion, and cilantro.
La Birria Pizza 10"$18.99
Birria, San Marzano Sauce, Oaxaca Cheese, Shaved Red Onion, Cotija-Garlic Crust, Morita Mayo, Fresh Dough
Quesabirria Taco$4.00
Beef Birria (De Res)
Served with Cilantro, Onion, Limes
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
111 W Columbia St

Fort Wayne IN

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 am
