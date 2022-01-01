Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Mercado
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
862 Reviews
$$
111 w Columbia St
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
111 w Columbia St, Fort Wayne IN 46802
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Pint and Slice
Get a slice of this!
Copper Spoon
Copper Spoon is a contemporary casual restaurant and bar offering fun inventive takes on classic midwest dishes featuring fresh local ingredients.
Burger Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Kanela, LLC
Come in and enjoy!